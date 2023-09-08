Tipton dismissed Mt. Pleasant by a 35-7 count in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

The Tigers fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Tipton and Mt. Pleasant were both scoreless.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Tipton faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.