Tipton collects victory over Stanwood North Cedar 21-6

No quarter was granted as Tipton blunted Stanwood North Cedar's plans 21-6 at Tipton High on October 22 in Iowa football action.
In recent action on October 8, Tipton faced off against West Liberty and Stanwood North Cedar took on Columbus Junction Columbus on October 8 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Tigers' offense jumped to a 7-6 lead over the Knights at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
