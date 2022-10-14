Tipton can't hang with Camanche 31-13

Camanche called "game" in the waning moments of a 31-13 defeat of Tipton on October 14 in Iowa football.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Storm fought to a 12-0 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Camanche roared to an 18-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

