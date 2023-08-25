A suffocating defense helped Tipton handle Letts Louisa-Muscatine 54-0 on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The Tigers fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 20-0 in the last stanza.

