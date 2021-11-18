Time was on Council Bluffs Lewis Central's side in final overtime of win over Cedar Rapids Xavier 32-24

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Council Bluffs Lewis Central finally eeked out a 32-24 victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on November 18 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Council Bluffs Lewis Central a 10-3 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central's kept the advantage through the third overtime period with an 8-0 scoring edge over Cedar Rapids Xavier.

