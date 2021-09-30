Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana wins tense tussle with Cedar Rapids CR Washington 20-19

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana nabbed it to nudge past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 20-19 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.