Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Washington during a 48-14 blowout on September 10 in Iowa football action. .
The Clippers' dominance showed as they carried a 34-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Clippers' offense darted to a 20-8 lead over the Demons at the intermission.
The Clippers drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over the Demons after the first quarter.
Recently on August 27 , Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared up on Marion in a football game .
Lede AI Sports Desk
