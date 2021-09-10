Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana tenderizes Washington 48-14

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Washington during a 48-14 blowout on September 10 in Iowa football action. .

The Clippers' dominance showed as they carried a 34-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Clippers' offense darted to a 20-8 lead over the Demons at the intermission.

The Clippers drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over the Demons after the first quarter.

