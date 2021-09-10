 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana tenderizes Washington 48-14
0 comments

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana tenderizes Washington 48-14

{{featured_button_text}}

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Washington during a 48-14 blowout on September 10 in Iowa football action. .

The Clippers' dominance showed as they carried a 34-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Clippers' offense darted to a 20-8 lead over the Demons at the intermission.

The Clippers drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over the Demons after the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared up on Marion in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mason City High School percussionist makes marching-band debut

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News