Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana records sound decision over Marion 36-35
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana records sound decision over Marion 36-35

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Marion 36-35 for an Iowa high school football victory on August 27.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-7 advantage in the frame.

The scoreboard showed Marion with a 28-23 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana heading into the third quarter.

Marion took a 21-9 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana heading to halftime locker room.

The Clippers moved in front of the Wolves 9-6 to begin the second quarter.

