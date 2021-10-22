 Skip to main content
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana escapes Newton 49-48

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Newton 49-48 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

In recent action on October 8, Newton faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on October 8 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana jumped in front of Newton 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana fought to a 34-14 intermission margin at Newton's expense.

The third quarter gave Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana a 42-34 lead over Newton.

Newton fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

