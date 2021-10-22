Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana escapes Newton 49-48

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Newton 49-48 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 8, Newton faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on October 8 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana jumped in front of Newton 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana fought to a 34-14 intermission margin at Newton's expense.
The third quarter gave Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana a 42-34 lead over Newton.
Newton fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
