Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana delivers smashing punch early to dump Oskaloosa 48-9

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana controlled the action to earn a strong 48-9 win against Oskaloosa in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana drew first blood by forging a 34-3 margin over Oskaloosa after the first quarter.

The Clippers' offense jumped on top to a 48-9 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

No points meant no hope for Oskaloosa as it could not cut into its deficit in the third and fourth quarters.

