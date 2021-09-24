 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana delivers smashing punch early to dump Oskaloosa 48-9
0 comments

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana delivers smashing punch early to dump Oskaloosa 48-9

{{featured_button_text}}

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana controlled the action to earn a strong 48-9 win against Oskaloosa in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana drew first blood by forging a 34-3 margin over Oskaloosa after the first quarter.

The Clippers' offense jumped on top to a 48-9 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

No points meant no hope for Oskaloosa as it could not cut into its deficit in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 10 , Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared up on Washington in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News