Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana delivers smashing punch early to dump Oskaloosa 48-9

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana controlled the action to earn a strong 48-9 win against Oskaloosa in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana drew first blood by forging a 34-3 margin over Oskaloosa after the first quarter.
The Clippers' offense jumped on top to a 48-9 lead over the Indians at the intermission.
No points meant no hope for Oskaloosa as it could not cut into its deficit in the third and fourth quarters.
Recently on September 10 , Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared up on Washington in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.