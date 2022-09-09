 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana defeats Washington in lopsided affair 31-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 31-6 explosion on Washington during this Iowa football game.

The Clippers opened a close 21-6 gap over the Demons at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Clippers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Washington faced off on September 10, 2021 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. Click here for a recap

