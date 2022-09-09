Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana defeats Washington in lopsided affair 31-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 31-6 explosion on Washington during this Iowa football game.
The Clippers opened a close 21-6 gap over the Demons at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Clippers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.
Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Washington faced off on September 10, 2021 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.