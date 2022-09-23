Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana blazes early victory trail over Oskaloosa 28-14

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Oskaloosa 28-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana a 10-0 lead over Oskaloosa.

The Indians didn't give up, slicing the gap to 13-7 at halftime.

Oskaloosa moved ahead of Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 14-13 to start the final quarter.

A 15-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Clippers' defeat of the Indians.

