Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana blazes early victory trail over Oskaloosa 28-14

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Oskaloosa 28-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana a 10-0 lead over Oskaloosa.
The Indians didn't give up, slicing the gap to 13-7 at halftime.
Oskaloosa moved ahead of Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 14-13 to start the final quarter.
A 15-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Clippers' defeat of the Indians.
