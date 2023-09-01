Defense dominated as Mt. Vernon pitched a 33-0 shutout of La Porte City Union in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Mt. Vernon breathed fire to a 19-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

