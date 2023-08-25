Defense dominated as Marion pitched a 15-0 shutout of Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Marion an 8-0 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The Wolves cruised through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Marion faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Marion High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.