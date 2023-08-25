Clear Lake sent Forest City home scoreless in a 34-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Clear Lake opened with a 7-0 advantage over Forest City through the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Clear Lake pulled to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

The last time Clear Lake and Forest City played in a 35-12 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

