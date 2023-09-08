A suffocating defense helped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy handle Marion Linn-Mar 34-0 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved in front of Marion Linn-Mar 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars' offense thundered in front for a 20-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

