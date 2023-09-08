A suffocating defense helped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy handle Marion Linn-Mar 34-0 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved in front of Marion Linn-Mar 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars' offense thundered in front for a 20-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on West Des Moines Dowling Catholic on Aug. 26 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School.
