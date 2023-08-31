Defense dominated as Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson pitched a 40-0 shutout of Marshalltown for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 31.

The J-Hawks opened an immense 20-0 gap over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The J-Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.

Last season, Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off on Oct. 13, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.