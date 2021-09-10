 Skip to main content
Taking on water: Lisbon sinks Alburnett 18-6
Lisbon handed Alburnett a tough 18-6 loss in Iowa high school football on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Lisbon squared up on West Branch in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Lisbon fought to an 18-0 intermission margin at Alburnett's expense.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

