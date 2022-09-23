Taking care of business: Alburnett scores early, often in pounding of Riverside Highland 55-14

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Alburnett, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Riverside Highland 55-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Last season, Alburnett and Riverside Highland faced off on September 24, 2021 at Alburnett High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 9, Riverside Highland faced off against Wilton and Alburnett took on Lisbon on September 9 at Lisbon High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.