Britt West Hancock played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Nashua-Plainfield during a 44-16 beating for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.

Britt West Hancock drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Nashua-Plainfield after the first quarter.

The Eagles opened an enormous 28-8 gap over the Huskies at halftime.

Britt West Hancock thundered to a 44-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles' advantage was wide enough to weather the Huskies' 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.