 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Take a seat: Britt West Hancock owns Nashua-Plainfield in huge victory 44-16

  • 0

Britt West Hancock played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Nashua-Plainfield during a 44-16 beating for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.

Britt West Hancock drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Nashua-Plainfield after the first quarter.

The Eagles opened an enormous 28-8 gap over the Huskies at halftime.

Britt West Hancock thundered to a 44-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles' advantage was wide enough to weather the Huskies' 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

Recently on October 7, Britt West Hancock squared off with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News