Surge sends Dubuque Wahlert past Davenport Assumption 34-21

Dubuque Wahlert drew on its character to overcome an early hole and beat Davenport Assumption 34-21 on September 2 in Iowa football.
Davenport Assumption started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Dubuque Wahlert at the end of the first quarter.
The Golden Eagles' offense roared in front for a 27-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
The roles reversed in the third quarter as Davenport Assumption fought to within 27-14.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Dubuque Wahlert faced off on September 2, 2021 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
