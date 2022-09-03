Surge sends Dubuque Wahlert past Davenport Assumption 34-21

Dubuque Wahlert drew on its character to overcome an early hole and beat Davenport Assumption 34-21 on September 2 in Iowa football.

Davenport Assumption started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Dubuque Wahlert at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles' offense roared in front for a 27-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Davenport Assumption fought to within 27-14.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

