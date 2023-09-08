Garner-Hayfield-Ventura collected a 34-30 victory over Manly Central Springs for an Iowa high school football victory at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High on Sept. 8.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura opened with a 14-0 advantage over Manly Central Springs through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Panthers with a 16-14 lead over the Cardinals heading into the second quarter.

Manly Central Springs moved ahead by earning a 22-20 advantage over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at the end of the third quarter.

The Cardinals fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Panthers.

Recently on Aug. 25, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with Britt West Hancock in a football game.

