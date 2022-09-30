 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: West Branch rains down on Durant 49-13

Durant got no credit and no consideration from West Branch, which slammed the door 49-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

West Branch drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Durant after the first quarter.

The Bears' offense breathed fire in front for a 27-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

West Branch jumped to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 9-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, West Branch and Durant faced off on October 1, 2021 at West Branch High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 16, Durant faced off against Wilton and West Branch took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on September 16 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. For a full recap, click here.

