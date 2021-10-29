Storm warning: Waverly-Sr unleashes full fury on Cedar Rapids CR Washington 42-14

Waverly-Sr handled Cedar Rapids CR Washington 42-14 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks' offense took charge to a 28-7 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Waverly-Sr's rule showed as it carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.