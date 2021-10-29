 Skip to main content
Storm warning: Waverly-Sr unleashes full fury on Cedar Rapids CR Washington 42-14

Waverly-Sr handled Cedar Rapids CR Washington 42-14 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.

Recently on October 15 , Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared up on Oskaloosa in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks' offense took charge to a 28-7 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Waverly-Sr's rule showed as it carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

