 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon unleashes full fury on Vinton-Shellsburg 55-6

  • 0

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon turned out the lights on Vinton-Shellsburg 55-6 in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Vinton-Shellsburg after the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon struck to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on October 7, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with Maquoketa in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News