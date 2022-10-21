Storm warning: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon unleashes full fury on Vinton-Shellsburg 55-6

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon turned out the lights on Vinton-Shellsburg 55-6 in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Vinton-Shellsburg after the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon struck to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

