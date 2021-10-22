Storm warning: Grundy Center leaves whiplash on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 35-8

Grundy Center's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 35-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.
The first quarter gave Grundy Center a 7-0 lead over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar.
The Spartans' offense darted to a 15-0 lead over the Saints at halftime.
Grundy Center's rule showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
