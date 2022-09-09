Storm warning: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows rains down on Forest City 28-6

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows handled Forest City 28-6 in an impressive showing on September 9 in Iowa football.
The last time Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Forest City played in a 26-14 game on September 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.