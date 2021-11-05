Storm warning: Ankeny rains down on Cedar Rapids Prairie 37-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Ankeny broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 37-7 explosion on Cedar Rapids Prairie in Iowa high school football action on November 5.

Ankeny moved in front of Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Ankeny fought to a 22-4 intermission margin at Cedar Rapids Prairie's expense.

Ankeny and Cedar Rapids Prairie were engaged in an immense affair at 28-7 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.