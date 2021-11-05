Storm warning: Ankeny rains down on Cedar Rapids Prairie 37-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Ankeny broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 37-7 explosion on Cedar Rapids Prairie in Iowa high school football action on November 5.
Ankeny moved in front of Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Ankeny fought to a 22-4 intermission margin at Cedar Rapids Prairie's expense.
Ankeny and Cedar Rapids Prairie were engaged in an immense affair at 28-7 as the fourth quarter started.
