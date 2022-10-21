 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stop sign: Iowa City renders Davenport Central's offense pointless 79-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Iowa City as it shut out Davenport Central 79-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

The last time Iowa City and Davenport Central played in a 63-7 game on October 21, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 7, Iowa City faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on October 7 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.

