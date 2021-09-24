Stop sign: Epworth Western Dubuque renders Marion's offense pointless 41-0

Epworth Western Dubuque unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Marion in a 41-0 shutout during this Iowa football game.
The Bobcats' offense took charge to a 34-0 lead over the Wolves at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
Recently on September 10 , Epworth Western Dubuque squared up on North Liberty in a football game . For more, click here.
