Stop sign: Cedar Rapids Xavier renders Cedar Rapids CR Washington's offense pointless 31-0
Stop sign: Cedar Rapids Xavier renders Cedar Rapids CR Washington's offense pointless 31-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cedar Rapids Xavier followed in overpowering Cedar Rapids CR Washington 31-0 during this Iowa football game.

The Saints drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 7-0.

The Saints' rule showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 10, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on September 10 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

