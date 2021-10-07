Stop sign: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy renders Davenport West's offense pointless 43-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blank Davenport West 43-0 during this Iowa football game.
In recent action on September 24, Davenport West faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Dubuque Senior on September 23 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For more, click here.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy thundered in front of Davenport West 29-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars registered a 36-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
