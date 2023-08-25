Stanwood North Cedar scored early and often to roll over Riverside Highland 38-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The last time Stanwood North Cedar and Riverside Highland played in a 36-19 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

