Stanwood North Cedar outlasts Riverside Highland in topsy-turvy battle 36-19

Stanwood North Cedar notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Riverside Highland 36-19 during this Iowa football game.
The Knights fought to a 12-7 intermission margin at the Huskies' expense.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Knights put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Huskies 24-12 in the last stanza.
