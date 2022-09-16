Stanwood North Cedar outlasts Riverside Highland in topsy-turvy battle 36-19

Stanwood North Cedar notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Riverside Highland 36-19 during this Iowa football game.

The Knights fought to a 12-7 intermission margin at the Huskies' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Knights put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Huskies 24-12 in the last stanza.

