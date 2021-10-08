Springville tenderizes Central Elkader 45-6

Springville handled Central Elkader 45-6 in an impressive showing for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
