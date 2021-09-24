Springville pours it on Wyoming Midland 44-8

Springville rolled past Wyoming Midland for a comfortable 44-8 victory on September 24 in Iowa football. .
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
Recently on September 10 , Wyoming Midland squared up on Preston Easton Valley in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.