Spirit Lake puts an offensive performance on Osage 46-20

Spirit Lake showered the scoreboard with points to drown Osage 46-20 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Osage squared up on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The Indians opened with a 13-0 advantage over the Green Devils through the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 26-7 advantage at intermission over the Green Devils.

Spirit Lake stomped on in front of Osage 39-20 going into the fourth quarter.

