Spirit Lake dominated Forest City 63-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Spirit Lake darted in front of Forest City 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Spirit Lake opened a monstrous 35-6 gap over Forest City at the intermission.

Spirit Lake roared to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Spirit Lake held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Spirit Lake and Forest City faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Spirit Lake High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Forest City squared off with Algona in a football game.

