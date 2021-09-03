Spirit Lake blanks Forest City 49-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Spirit Lake's 49-0 beating of Forest City on September 3 in Iowa football.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
Spirit Lake fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at Forest City's expense.
Spirit Lake jumped in front of Forest City 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
