Spirit Lake blanks Forest City 47-0

Spirit Lake didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Forest City's attack in a virtuoso 47-0 performance in Iowa high school football on September 2.
Spirit Lake opened with a 20-0 advantage over Forest City through the first quarter.
Spirit Lake opened a lopsided 34-0 gap over Forest City at halftime.
Spirit Lake struck to a 47-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Spirit Lake and Forest City faced off on September 3, 2021 at Forest City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
