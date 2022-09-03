 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spencer slips past Mason City 37-29

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Spencer had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Mason City 37-29 on September 2 in Iowa football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Spencer and Mason City settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The RiverHawks took a 21-17 lead over the Tigers heading to the halftime locker room.

Spencer broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-21 lead over Mason City.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 13-8 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Spencer and Mason City faced off on September 3, 2021 at Spencer High School. For more, click here.

