Spencer puts an offensive onslaught on Mason City 41-8

Spencer showered the scoreboard with points to drown Mason City 41-8 during this Iowa football game.

Spencer's supremacy showed as it carried a 27-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers' offense moved to an 18-8 lead over the Mohawks at halftime.

Tough to find an edge early, Spencer and Mason City fashioned an 8-8 stalemate through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.