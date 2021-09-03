Spencer puts an offensive onslaught on Mason City 41-8

Spencer showered the scoreboard with points to drown Mason City 41-8 during this Iowa football game.
Spencer's supremacy showed as it carried a 27-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers' offense moved to an 18-8 lead over the Mohawks at halftime.
Tough to find an edge early, Spencer and Mason City fashioned an 8-8 stalemate through the first quarter.
