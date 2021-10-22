 Skip to main content
Some kind of impressive: West Branch pounds Eldon Cardinal 35-6

West Branch showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Eldon Cardinal 35-6 in Iowa high school football action on October 22.

The Bears opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.

The Bears' offense took charge to a 21-0 lead over the Comets at halftime.

The Bears' power showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 8 , West Branch squared up on Iowa City Regina in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

