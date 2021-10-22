Some kind of impressive: West Branch pounds Eldon Cardinal 35-6

West Branch showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Eldon Cardinal 35-6 in Iowa high school football action on October 22.
The Bears opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.
The Bears' offense took charge to a 21-0 lead over the Comets at halftime.
The Bears' power showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
