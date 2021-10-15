 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some kind of impressive: Wapello pounds Stanwood North Cedar 48-6

Yes, Wapello looked superb in beating Stanwood North Cedar, but no autographs please after its 48-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Stanwood North Cedar squared up on Alburnett in a football game . For more, click here.

Wapello opened a gargantuan 35-0 gap over Stanwood North Cedar at the intermission.

The Indians enjoyed a giant margin over the Knights with a 48-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the first and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News