Some kind of impressive: Wapello pounds Stanwood North Cedar 48-6

Yes, Wapello looked superb in beating Stanwood North Cedar, but no autographs please after its 48-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
Wapello opened a gargantuan 35-0 gap over Stanwood North Cedar at the intermission.
The Indians enjoyed a giant margin over the Knights with a 48-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the first and fourth quarters.
