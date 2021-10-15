Some kind of impressive: Wapello pounds Stanwood North Cedar 48-6

Yes, Wapello looked superb in beating Stanwood North Cedar, but no autographs please after its 48-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Wapello opened a gargantuan 35-0 gap over Stanwood North Cedar at the intermission.

The Indians enjoyed a giant margin over the Knights with a 48-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the first and fourth quarters.

