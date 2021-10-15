Some kind of impressive: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar pounds Lake Mills 49-18

Lake Mills had no answers as Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar roared to a 49-18 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar moved in front of Lake Mills 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
In recent action on October 1, Lake Mills faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Greene North Butler on October 1 at Greene North Butler High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
