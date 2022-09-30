Some kind of impressive: Cedar Rapids Prairie pounds Waterloo West 45-14

Cedar Rapids Prairie turned in a thorough domination of Waterloo West 45-14 on September 30 in Iowa football action.

Cedar Rapids Prairie moved in front of Waterloo West 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks' offense thundered in front for a 21-0 lead over the Wahawks at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Prairie steamrolled to a 38-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks and the Wahawks each scored in the final quarter.

