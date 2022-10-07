Solon's convoy passes Fairfield 45-25

Solon tipped and eventually toppled Fairfield 45-25 on October 7 in Iowa football.
Solon drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Fairfield after the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Solon steamrolled to a 38-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.
