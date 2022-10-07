 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Solon's convoy passes Fairfield 45-25

  • 0

Solon tipped and eventually toppled Fairfield 45-25 on October 7 in Iowa football.

Solon drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Fairfield after the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Solon steamrolled to a 38-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

The last time Solon and Fairfield played in a 56-7 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 23, Solon squared off with West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News