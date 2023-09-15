Solon collected a solid win over Mt. Vernon in a 37-20 verdict on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Solon moved in front of Mt. Vernon 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Solon jumped to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs outpointed the Spartans 6-3 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Mt Vernon and Solon played in a 17-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

