 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Solon staggers Davenport Assumption with punishing performance 38-10
0 comments

Solon staggers Davenport Assumption with punishing performance 38-10

{{featured_button_text}}

Solon controlled the action to earn a strong 38-10 win against Davenport Assumption in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

In recent action on September 2, Davenport Assumption faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Solon took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on September 3 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For a full recap, click here.

The Spartans drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.

Solon fought to a 24-3 intermission margin at Davenport Assumption's expense.

The third quarter gave Solon a 31-10 lead over Davenport Assumption.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News