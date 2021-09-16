Solon staggers Davenport Assumption with punishing performance 38-10

Solon controlled the action to earn a strong 38-10 win against Davenport Assumption in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

The Spartans drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.

Solon fought to a 24-3 intermission margin at Davenport Assumption's expense.

The third quarter gave Solon a 31-10 lead over Davenport Assumption.

