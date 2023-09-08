Solon broke to an early lead and topped Central DeWitt 41-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Solon a 14-0 lead over Central DeWitt.

The Spartans registered a 28-6 advantage at halftime over the Sabers.

Solon breathed fire to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Solon faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Eldridge North Scott on Aug. 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

